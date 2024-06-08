New luxury homes being built near Avila Beach

Dozens of new luxury homes are coming to the area between San Luis Obispo and Avila Beach.

According Coastal Community Builders website, the developer is building 21 homes on a 22-acre lot known as Avila Canyon Estates near Highway 101 and Ontario Road.

Central Coast Community Builders CEO, Cam Boyd tells KSBY construction is slated to begin in about three to four months, and the first homes are expected to be released for sale in about one month.

With the location being chosen for several reasons.

"There is a lot to like about this area, for one it has some of the best climate on the Central Coast and it is in close proximity to Avila Beach, Pismo Beach, and San Luis Obispo," said Boyd.

The Avila Canyon Estates will be a gated community with home prices starting at $1.8 million ranging from 2,485 to 3,195 square feet.

Boyd says the first round of completed homes should be done in about one year.

