New marijuana dispensary opens in Morro Bay

Natural Healing Center opened up on April 12 in Morro Bay.

They hosted a grand opening this morning for its second retail location on the Central Coast. The other location is in Grover Beach.

The shop says it will feature more than 1,500 items including medically focused non-psychoactive products.

It's also the only locally owned and operated dispensary in the city, according to the business.

Natural Healing Center says it is open seven days a week, 364 days a year. It's open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.