New Montecito Bank & Trust opens in Santa Maria

A new branch of Montecito Bank & Trust is now open in Santa Maria.

The bank is at the 2100 block of S. Broadway.

Officials with the bank say they waited a while to open a location in Santa Maria until they had put together the right team to serve the community.

“Our founder Michael Towbes did a lot of developments in Santa Maria, built a lot of homes here and he always wanted us to come here but we could never find the right team and the right location, so we’re thrilled to be here,” said Janet Garufis, the Chairman & CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust.

Bank officials say the new location will offer the same services that the other branches offer.