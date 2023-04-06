New Morro Bay High School theater opens

The first concert was held Wednesday night at the brand-new theater at Morro Bay High School.

The choirs of Los Osos Middle School and MBHS both performed tonight.

While the theater was under construction, the high school’s choir and theater program were forced to do some of their performances and productions outdoors.

“To be inside and to have our new stage arrive this summer it’s very exciting for us and it means that we will get to do more with our productions, more set changes, and more hectic stuff will go on behind the scenes,” said Freshman Jocelyn Ocampo.

The first production to premiere in the new theater will be the musical comedy ‘The Addams Family’.

The high school’s theater program will put on six performances, starting April 14th.