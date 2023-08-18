New mural in Cambria honors local Chumash history

A colorful new mural now covers the side of the Cambria Post Office building.

The mural, called "Tomol Rides Wishtoyo," was designed by Chumash artist John Khus.

It was painted last weekend and the finished product was unveiled on Friday with a special blessing ceremony led by the Northern Chumash Tribal Council.

Beautify Cambria and the Northern Chumash Tribal Council worked together to bring the mural concept to reality.

Its design honors the Chumash people who were the first to call the area home.

According to the Beautify Cambria website, the painting depicts "a Chumash elder above a traditional tomol (canoe) watching human spirits pass over the rainbow bridge to join their ancestors, amid cultural symbols and the Milky Way." It is also a nod to the Tribal Council's efforts to certify the proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary.

You can visit the mural at the Cambria Post Office located at 4100 Bridge Street.