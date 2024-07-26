New mural up behind art gallery in Cambria

A new mural is up behind Cruise Control Art Gallery in Cambria.

It was painted by traveling artist Kevin Cincotta.

Cruise Control curator Charles Smith is excited for the community to see the new piece.

“There's a whole community of people tooling away in their garages, whether they're craftspeople or fine artists. We have so much raw creativity here to feature. I think there's places other than the major art markets where art should exist and flourish.”

Those who wish to see the mural in person can find it at 1075 Main Street in Cambria.