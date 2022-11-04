New Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Santa Maria

Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its third location in Santa Maria on Friday, November 4.

The store will celebrate with grand opening festivities the week of December 5.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is located at Enos Ranch West at 499 E. Betteravia Rd and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is the second bakery in the Santa Barbara region with another in Goleta.

The grand opening events kick off on Thursday, November 8 at 11:30 a.m. for a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

On Friday, December 9 there will be a community event called "Boys and Girls Club of Mid Central Coast Benefit Day." 20% of sales will be donated to this organization dedicated to promoting safe, positive and inclusive environments for all.

And on Saturday, December 10 at 10 a.m. there will be a community giveaway. Nothing Bundt Cakes will give away free bundtlets for a year for the first 50 guests.