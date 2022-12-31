New Orcutt library project receives $2M in funding

A project to build a new Orcutt Branch Library has received $2 million in federal funding.

The money will be used to pay for a new building and renovations.

The Orcutt Branch Library is operated by the City of Santa Maria Public Library under contract with the County of Santa Barbara.

So far, a total of $5 million has been pledged to the project with money coming from community donations and other sources, including the county.

The Orcutt Branch Library has been at its current location at 175 South Broadway for the past ten years, but library officials say the facility is no longer adequate to serve the growing community.

“This is exciting news for the County, the Library, and patrons who visit the Orcutt Branch Library,” said Library Director Dawn Jackson. “Libraries provide a learning environment to foster joyful exploration, opportunities for community members to connect with others, and a host of resources to positively impact lives.”