New organics recycling program aims to keep organic waste out of landfills

A new organics recycling program aims to keep as much organic waste out of local landfills as possible.

Santa Barbara County is expanding its organics collection program to include all residents and businesses of the unincorporated Santa Maria and Lompoc Valleys.

Customers must place all of their food scraps, food-soiled paper, along with yard waste, in their green container.

Organics such as these release methane as they decompose in landfills.

Methane is a major contributor to climate change.

Everything in the green container is now processed at a local facility and then used as compost in local agriculture.

If you do not have a green container, you can contact Waste Management at (805) 922-2121 to subscribe to organic waste service.

The county is providing free 28-quart kitchen pails to all residents for indoor organics collection.

Commercial customers can arrange for delivery of the collection container by calling (805) 882-3613.

Visit www.LessIsMore.org/compost for more compost bin sale locations and resources.

For a complete organics overview, visit the county online at www.LessIsMore.org/Organics.