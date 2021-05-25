New parking enforcement begins at Harford Landing and Harford Pier

If you are heading out to Harford Landing in Avila Beach, you may need to pay to park.

The Port San Luis Harbor District is now requiring payment for 14 parking spaces on Harford Pier and another 36 in Harford Landing between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Parking for those spots is limited to two hours maximum for $3.

At Harford Pier, you can also pay $0.75 for 30-minute increments.

"I think out at the end of the pier there's only so many spots so I get that they're trying to mitigate the traffic," San Luis Obispo resident Aaron Burkharet said. "But I think most people who have learned if you come out here enough, it's kind of first come, first serve. If you're not willing to have to back out and go down, just park out there and take a nice walk."

More than 200 parking spots at Harford Landing will not require payment.

