New pickleball courts under construction in Atascadero

Posted at 12:08 PM, Aug 12, 2021
The Atascadero Pickleball Club is building four new courts at Colony Park.

The club spent five years fundraising for the new courts but they still need more for the finishing touches.

Currently, they play on the basketball court right next to where future courts will be open for the public.

They describe the game as a combination of ping-pong, badminton and tennis.

"It's easy to play, it's easy to learn games, only go to 11 points, so in 15 or 20 minutes, you've got a game in, you're off the court and another four people are in playing," said Barbara Sims, Atascadero Pickleball Club president.

Current plans are to have the courts completed by the end of September.

The City of Atascadero also helped with some of the funding.

