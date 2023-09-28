New pilates studio opens in Templeton

A new exercise option is opening up in north San Luis Obispo County.

The grand opening of Ritual Perform Pilates took place last week, and right now the studio is celebrating their soft opening.

The studio is offering a limited schedule of pilates classes this week and will have more options for classes starting next week.

The owner, Sarah Whitmore Boe, says the classes use XFormer machines which she says are more modern and smoother compared to the wooden reformers.

Ritual Reform Pilates is located at 105 S Main St. Unit 8 in Templeton.

