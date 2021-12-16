Watch
New playground at Santa Maria's Rodenberger Park now open to the public

City of Santa Maria
The new playground at Rodenberger Park in Santa Maria.
Posted at 12:02 PM, Dec 16, 2021
Construction on the new playground at Santa Maria's Rodenberger Park is now complete and the playground is open to the public.

The playground includes several slides and a swing set for kids ages 5 to 12 years old. There's also a fitness course and the field can be reserved for events.

Rodenberger Park is located at 2725 Santa Barbara Drive.

It's named after Ronald "Rod" J. Rodenberger who was the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commissioner for more than 20 years and served on numerous volunteer boards and commissions.

