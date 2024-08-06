New President, CEO appointed to Dignity Health medical center in San Luis Obispo

Dignity Health has announced that Sue Andersen will be the new President and CEO of French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

Since June 1, 2024, Andersen has held the position in an interim capacity.

She did so while continuing her role as President and CEO for Marian Regional Medical Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

“Sue is a highly accomplished and strong leader with a proven track record of success in healthcare leadership on the Central Coast," says California Region President of CommonSpirit Health, Julie Sprengel.

"I am confident in Sue’s commitment for serving the needs of this community and ensuring that French Hospital continues to be a vital resource in SLO County," Sprengel continues.

Andersen is replacing Patrick Caster, who has been appointed President and CEO of Dignity Health St. John’s Regional Medical Center and St. John’s Hospital in Ventura County.