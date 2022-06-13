New public art piece installed at SLO Museum of Art

There is a new art piece decorating the lawn at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art.

A ribbon-cutting was held this weekend to celebrate the new public art piece.

Contemporary artist Camille Hoffman created the piece. The sculpture is titled, "Storied Waters: Dreams of Bayanihan". The inspiration for the piece is to explore the first documented Filipino landing in U.S. history in what is now Morro Bay in 1587.

Museum officials say if you move around the sculpture you will experience a unique and evolving perspective.