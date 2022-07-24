New queen crowned at the Mid-State Fair

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair has a new queen.17-year-old Brooke Smith from Templeton was crowned 2022 Miss California Mid-State Fair. Smith was also chosen as Miss Congeniality.

Smith graduated from Templeton High School and plans to attend Cuesta College. She is a part of Templeton FFA and Rio Rancheros 4-H. This queen has shared that among her hobbies are jet skiing, horseback riding and showing animals.

Smith won the audience with her interpretation of a song in American Sign Language during the talent show portion of the competition.

19-year-old Sarah Barr, also from Templeton, was crowned as the first runner up. The second runner up for the 2022 Mid-State Fair is 17-year-old Jenna Shapero of Paso Robles.

The Mid-State Fair runs through July 31, 2022.