New rehab facility at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital will expand therapy options

Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
A rendering of the planned rehabilitation center slated to break ground at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital in Fall 2023. The center will add 20 new private patient rooms and is expected to be completed in Spring 2025.
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jun 13, 2022
A new center will offer therapy and rehabilitation to patients at Arroyo Grande Community hospital, Dignity Health officials announced Monday.

The facility, a project between the hospital and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, will offer support to patients who suffer from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, complex neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, multiple trauma and amputation, as well as other injuries or disorders.

The building is slated to be 46,000 square feet large and will be build beside the current rehabilitation center.

In addition to gymnasiums that offer physical therapy and training, it will add 20 additional private patient rooms, bringing the total number of beds to 40.

Dignity Health says the hospital is expected to break ground in Fall 2023 and be completed in Spring 2025.

