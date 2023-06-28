New rescue truck stationed at SLO Airport

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department has a new tool that will be used in airplane rescue situations.

The Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Crash Truck will be located at the San Luis Obispo Regional Airport.

It is equipped with 1500 gallons of water, 210 gallons of foam, 460 pounds of Halotron, and 550 pounds of Purple K.

It also has a High Reach Extendable Turret, which can be used to pierce an aircraft’s skin in rapid intervention situations.

The crash truck will be staffed around the clock by firefighters.