New restaurant announced for SLO Public Market

Another new restaurant will call the San Luis Obispo Public Market at Bonetti Ranch its home when it opens to the public.

Kitchen & Vine will be located in the renovated Bonetti Ranch farmhouse.

The restaurant is the first for San Luis Obispo locals James and Rachel Borland. It will serve American-style food.

San Luis Obispo Public Market at Bonetti Ranch

Earlier this month, Thai restaurant Baht was also announced as a new tenant for the shopping and dining center.

San Luis Obispo Public Market at Bonetti Ranch is under construction at the corner of S. Higuera St. and Tank Farm Rd.

Other previously announced tenants include Bottlecraft, Negranti Creamery, Kraken Coffee Company, and SLO General Store among several others.

SLO Public Market is expected to open this summer, but a specific date has not yet been set.

Tractor Supply Co. has already opened.