New RV resort at Port San Luis holds grand opening celebration

The new Flying Flags Avila Beach RV Resort held its grand opening celebration on Tuesday.

The resort offers a glamping experience with ocean views and improved facilities.

There are 115 campsites now open with more to come.

The 32-acre site includes full hookup RV spots with water, sewage, coax cable Ethernet, and propane fire pits.

The site also features cottages designed for two people with queen beds and living room space. For those who prefer camping, there are hike-in tent camping accommodations.

The site officially opened to campers on October 8.

"We camped down on the road down there and it was really nice and we saw the sign here that said they'd be taking reservations on November 11th, gave it a shot and loving it," said camper Art Benzor, Gilroy resident.

"Our guests have been fantastic. The local community has come up, enjoyed the sunsets and sunrises, the music that we do, so it's been really, really nice having people just come through the property. They've been really excited," said Lathan Ford, Flying Flags Avila Beach General Manager.

The resort is located on Babe Lane just off Avila Beach Drive in Port San Luis.

