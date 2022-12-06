New Santa Barbara County mental health services available

New countywide mental health services and pieces of training are available countywide, in English and Spanish. Some of these services include Zumba, gardening and walking groups, and mental health workshops.

The community has the opportunity to be trained in psychological first aid and certified in skills for psychological recovery.

The community activities and pieces of training are funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and developed through the feedback gained from over 5,000 community participants in the community mental health assessment led by Behavioral Wellness last fall.

The assessment was conducted to learn the local impact of the pandemic within our community and hear what the community felt was most needed.

To learn more about these new services being offered, including activity flyers, and to sign up, please visit the Behavioral Wellness website. Fall and Winter opportunities are currently posted. Please be sure to check back as community recovery services and supports will be updated regularly.

For linkage to mental health services or for urgent or crisis needs, please call the Behavioral Wellness 24/7 Access line at 1-888-868-1649. To learn more about the County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness, please click here.