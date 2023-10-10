New Santa Maria judge sworn in and she's no stranger to the Central Coast

A new judge will soon be presiding over cases in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Kristy Imel was appointed to the bench in Santa Maria by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Judge Imel is no stranger to the Central Coast. She earned her Juris Doctor degree from the Santa Barbara and Ventura Colleges of Law and served as a deputy district attorney with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office since 2010.

“Judge Imel will be an outstanding addition to the Santa Barbara Superior Court. Her tenure with the Merced and San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s offices provides her with excellent experience in preparation for this new role. I join the voices of the entire Santa Barbara Superior Court in welcoming her to this new chapter in her career. The community will be well served by this appointment” Presiding Judge Pauline Maxwell said after learning of Judge Imel’s appointment.

Judge Imel was sworn in Tuesday morning and fills the seat previously held by Judge Arthur Garcia, who has since retired.