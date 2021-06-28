New SB 1 funding allocated for Central Coast highway improvement projects

The Central Coast is getting nearly $32 million in SB 1 funding for road repairs and improvements.

Caltrans announced Monday that the California Transportation Commission allocated the following funds to local transportation infrastructure projects:



$18 million to grind and resurface the pavement, upgrade curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Standards (ADA) on Highway 135 from Lakeview Road to Highway 101 in Santa Maria

$12 million to replace the Old Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Morro Bay. This project will also include improved bridge rails, guardrail, highway shoulders and rock slope protection

$1.9 million to install Accessible Pedestrian Systems (push buttons), countdown pedestrian signals and crosswalk signs to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety in various locations on highways 101, 135, and 246 in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties

SB 1, also known as the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, increased the gas tax and other fees to pay for transportation improvements across California. It provides $5 billion in funding annually split between the state and local agencies.