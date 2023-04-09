New season of Nature Nights at the SLO Botanical Garden to kick off this summer

Affter hosting its first "Nature Nights," the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is already planning for a second season.

The outdoor light and art experience opened in 2022 and, by popular demand, continued through March 2023.

The next season of Nature Nights is now scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday evenings from June 30, 2023, through January 6, 2024.

The event allows ticketholders to browse the botanical garden after hours with live music and food and drinks available for purchase.

Organizers say this next season will include displays of glass artwork and artistic lighting of garden areas by Kody Cava.

Tickets are available now on the garden's website.

Other events coming up at the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden this spring include the Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14, and their first annual Faerie Festival on Sunday, May 14. Click here for more information.