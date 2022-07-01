New SLO County Grand Jury sworn in Thursday

The San Luis Obispo Superior Court Grand Jury for the upcoming 2022-23 term was sworn in during a ceremony in court Thursday morning.

Thirty-six county residents make up the grand jury; 33 new grand jurors were sworn in with three returning.

The grand jury looks over all facets of local government to ensure the county is being governed honestly and efficiently. It is the obligation of the jury to investigate corrupt misconduct regarding public officials.

George Tracy has been the foreperson of the grand jury for the past 18 months and says this duty is not one that should be taken lightly.

"If somebody is interested in trying to get an interest in what is happening in the county and the county government especially, join a grand jury. It's a really, really interesting exercise and you learn a lot and you get a lot of personal satisfaction for getting involved in an investigation," Tracy explained.

Here are some demographics on the grand jury - 31 of the 36 jurors are white; 31 jurors are 55 years old and older; and there are 22 men and 14 women.

Tracy says the grand jury could use younger applicants.