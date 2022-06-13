New southern-style restaurant to open in Santa Maria

Roscoe's Kitchen will open in just a few weeks at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall.

The restaurant's motto is "Where southern hospitality meets the California vibe."

Roscoe's Kitchen will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner at all hours of the day. Some southern favorites you will be able to enjoy are breakfast skillets, omelets, pancakes, homemade chili, fried chicken, greens, mac and cheese, fried catfish, burgers, and fries.

There is also a variety of beer, wine, and spirits to choose from. Guests can also enjoy Roscoe's Ice Cream Bar which features 21 different flavors.

The restaurant is located a 229 Town Center West. One of their promotions, when they open, is if you buy an entree kids eat for free Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.