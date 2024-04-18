New stained glass windows installed at French Hospital Medical Center Chapel

The installation of new stained glass windows at the French Hospital Medical Center Interfaith Chapel is complete.

The new windows can be enjoyed in the Swanson Family Chapel sponsored by longtime supporters Bill and Cheryl Swanson.

According to a press release, the custom and colorful stained glass windows have taken 3 years to create and is the final touch to completing the new interfaith chapel.

The windows were designed by world-renowned artist Elizabeth Devereaux, in Chico, who has more than 50 years of glass art experience.

The theme of the artwork is "Ribbon of Hope" designed to create an ambiance reflecting hope and peace.

"This has been a special and monumental project," says Elizabeth Deveraux. "People in hospitals need comfort and warmth and that's what we tried to create in an abstract way with 29 stained glass panels, weighing 250 pounds each, covering 700 square feet. It's very rewarding to finally complete it."

The Swanson's made a gift of $2.75 million to the Beyond Health campaign in 2021.

With that support, French Hospital built the Swanson Family Chapel which accommodates up to 65 people, as well as patient gurneys. It's a diverse, interfaith sanctuary for patients and families who seek solace and a place for quiet reflection. In addition to the stained glass windows, the chapel also features a majestic bell tower with a unique cast bell that was installed in October of 2021.

The Swanson Family Chapel is open for employees, patients and patients' families to enjoy. A small private dedication ceremony is planned for next month.