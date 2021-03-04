New statewide campaign helps bilingual LGBTQ+ individuals with pandemic hardships

A new statewide campaign launched this week, with goals of getting bilingual members of the LGBTQ+ community better connected to resources during the pandemic.

A new study from the Williams Institute at UCLA shows LGBTQ people of color have been impacted by the pandemic more than even their white counterparts in the LGBTQ+ community and they were twice as likely to get infected by COVID-19.

Equality California says that's partly because many people of color work in the industries that have been impacted by the virus, like restaurants and healthcare, on top of health disparities.

They've now teamed up with the California Department of Social Services and the Center at Sierra Health Foundation for a new bilingual outreach campaign that includes text messages and social media posts.

"Our ultimate goal is to reach as many people as possible so they have the right information so they can protect themselves, so they know that you can get tested for free, you can get a vaccine for free.. there are a lot of people that don't know that who don't even know if they qualify," said Beatriz Valenzuela, Communications Manager for Equality California.

Those who are interested in learning more can head to this website.