New stores planned for Lompoc but building on 3 has yet to begin

If you drive down H Street in Lompoc, you’ll notice some vacant lots. While new businesses are planned for three of them, buildings have yet to go up.

The City of Lompoc Planning Commission met Wednesday night to approve design and site development plans for a drive-thru Starbucks at Oak and H St.

There would be no indoor seating, but the building would include a walk-up window and two entrances and exits; however, the exit onto Oak Avenue would require drivers to only make a right-hand turn.

No word on when building may begin.

Two spaces over, the City of Lompoc confirms El Pollo Loco still has plans to come to the city, adding that the company is in the building plan check phase for a location next to Walgreens where Lompoc Restaurant used to stand.

El Pollo Loco has not responded to a request for comment this week.

In late 2022, the City announced plans for Smart & Final to occupy another space along H street at the end of the shopping center near Dollar Tree.

The former China King Supper Buffet building has been torn down and a fence put up, but work appears to have stalled.

While Smart & Final has also not responded to KSBY’s request for comment, the City of Lompoc says a building permit for the store is ready, but that the “applicant has chosen to ‘hold’ for the time being.” The City did not provide any additional information.

As for the former Mervyn's building at the north end of town, work continues on Tractor Supply, which plans to open early this summer.

