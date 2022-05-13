New stores, restaurants and businesses planned for Enos Ranch in Santa Maria

More and more businesses are planning to open in the new Enos Ranch Business Center in Santa Maria.

The center is located near Betteravia Road and South Bradley Road.

Chipotle, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Boot Barn plan to open stores in the shopping center later this month.

Other businesses planning to open later this year in the summer and fall are Crumble Cookies, Firehouse Subs, Juice it Up, a nail salon, Nothing Bundt Cake and a Dignity Health Office.

"It's just good to add variety for our city, choices for food choices for shopping, I think that is just good overall for our residents," said Chuen Ng, City of Santa Maria community development director.

Aldi Grocery and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers have already opened in the shopping center.