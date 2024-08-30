New storytelling platform hosts launch party at Cal Poly Tech Park

SoCreate, a new storytelling software company, held a launch party on Thursday.

The event took place at SoCreate's headquarters in the Cal Poly Technology Park.

It included an unveiling of photo-realistic murals created by local artists.

SoCreate representatives say the murals "are a tribute to the writers who have dreamt up the stories that define the past generation."

The pieces feature famous movie scenes and lines written by well-known screenwriters.

“This project is a true collaboration between technology and art,” says SoCreate founder Justin Couto.