New storytelling platform hosts launch party at Cal Poly Tech Park

SoCreate, a new storytelling software company, held a launch party on Thursday.
The event took place at SoCreate's headquarters in the Cal Poly Technology Park.
It included an unveiling of photo-realistic murals created by local artists.
SoCreate representatives say the murals "are a tribute to the writers who have dreamt up the stories that define the past generation."
The pieces feature famous movie scenes and lines written by well-known screenwriters.
“This project is a true collaboration between technology and art,” says SoCreate founder Justin Couto.