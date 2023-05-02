New student café opens at Morro Bay High School

A new café has opened in Morro Bay. But this one’s for the kids.

Morro Bay High School had its grand opening of the new facility, Café Morro Bay, on Monday at the high school.

It’s a state-of-the-art dining, common and social space for students and includes a modern kitchen and food services area, MBHS officials said.

“We are so thrilled to open the brand-new café here at Morro Bay High School,” Director of Food and Nutrition of San Luis Coastal Unified School District told KSBY. “This is a reflection of the incredible support of our community and Measure D. We are thrilled to be able to share with students not just delicious tasting food but a restaurant quality environment.”

“Agreed,” Scott Schalde, principal of Morro Bay High School, said. “It's amazing that our kids can come into this space and have such an amazing menu of high-quality food. They've been super respectful and in awe of what we've been able to offer at this wonderful.”

Screenshot / Andrew St. Pierre Cafe Morro Bay grand opening at Morro Bay High School on Monday, May 1.

Measure D is a $177 million bond measure passed by voters in 2014 with 72% approval.

According to school officials, a skilled and dedicated food-services team will create meals for all of San Luis Coastal Unified School District schools, including Baywood, Monarch Grove, and Del Mar Elementary Schools, in addition to Los Osos Middle School, and, of course, MBHS.

Café Morro Bay is part of an ongoing extensive renovation at MBHS using Measure D funding.