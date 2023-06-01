New study names California the 9th top state for pedestrian fatalities

New research from The Fitch Law Firm finds that California is the ninth most dangerous state for pedestrian collisions.

Their latest research analyzed 10 years of data between 2011 and 2020.

That data comes from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The study determined the top ten states across the U.S. with the most pedestrian fatalities. New Mexico topped the list.

The law firm says that the total number of pedestrian fatalities California had in those 10 years was more than 8,000.

CHP officials say drivers and pedestrians must work together to prevent collisions on the roadways.

“You feel horrible when you see somebody get hurt in a traffic accident or pedestrian collision. Anything like that, most of the time, it’s so preventable. It’s you know one or both that was not paying attention. We have to share the roads with each other and so we have to watch out for each other. Pedestrians and motorists,” said Patrick Seebart, California Highway Patrol Templeton Public Information Officer.

If you’re interested in learning more pedestrian safety tips from the State of California, click here.

