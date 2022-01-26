New technology gives NICU parents 24/7 access to newborn

There are new cameras in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center allowing parents to connect with their newborns while not at the hospital.

The NicView technology provides parents with real-time camera feeds of their newborns 24/7 unless the infant is receiving care.

Tenet Health says research and other evidence shows that the cameras help parents feel more connected to the medical team overseeing their child’s care, leading to health benefits for the baby and family. They call it an “emotional lifeline.”

The cameras, which are mounted above incubators, are on secure connections and include login credentials so parents can also share the access with loved ones.