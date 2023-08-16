New 'Teen Center' opening at Centennial Park in Paso Robles

Paso Robles Recreation Services will open a new Teen Center on August 21. The city will host a grand opening celebration from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. inside the Centennial Park Gymnasium complex at 600 Nickerson Drive.

The center is planned to function as a gathering space for local teens and will be open from Monday through Thursday after school until 5 p.m. It will be open to students from grades six through 12.

Activities will be tailored to those aged 12 to 15. The center will feature a video gaming area with three 70” monitors, high-speed Wi-Fi and charging stations, air hockey, table tennis, pool table, popular board and card games, bistro tables and a community sofa area.

The center will function as a non-custodial environment where students will sign in and staff will be present, but students’ arrivals and departures will not be tracked.

A rotating slate of athletic activities will also be available on or near the site, including an adjacent basketball court, ping pong, volleyball and lawn games.

A café will operate on-site and will provide food and beverages for students to purchase.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our after-school services for the teens in our community,” said Lynda Plescia, recreation services manager for the City of Paso Robles. “This beautiful newly renovated area will provide a safe place for teens to gather, play and grab an after-school snack in a safe and welcoming environment designed especially for them.”

The center was designed in partnership with members of the Paso Robles Youth Commission and NCI Affiliates, and was sponsored by the Paso Robles REC Foundation, Justin Vineyards & Winery, LLC and Townsend Public Affairs.