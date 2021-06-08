New unit at Marian Regional Medical Center to treat mental health crisis patients

A new unit at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria will help those suffering a mental health crisis.

The Behavioral Observation Unit (BOU) is the only one of its type between San Jose and Los Angeles, according to hospital officials.

The hospital says it sees many people come into the ER with different types of mental health issues and they can now be cared for in the new facility instead of the ER.

"We're excited to have a level of care that our community has never had before. We can provide acute mental health crisis care here in our community for our patients,” said David Ketelaar, ER physician.

A blessing was performed during Tuesday’s grand opening of the unit where a rope was held and people held hands and prayed for the new facility.

