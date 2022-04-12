Watch
New urgent care center opens in Santa Barbara

Cottage Health
Cottage Health opens their new urgent care center on Upper State Street in Santa Barbara.
Posted at 11:55 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 14:55:05-04

A new urgent care center opens in Santa Barbara Tuesday, treating patients 365 days a year.

The new facility is on Upper State Street and will be open daily from 8am to 8pm.

Cottage Health staff will primarily treat patients with minor conditions including; scrapes, burns, allergies, cold and flu symptoms, COVID-19 testing and other minor ailments. X-rays, lab services and physical exams will also be offered.

You can schedule an appointment by clicking here. Walk-ins are also welcomed.

Cottage Health has opened a number of new urgent care locations across the Central Coast in recent months.

