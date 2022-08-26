Watch Now
New wine & music series at San Miguel's High Camp Wines

Posted at 5:46 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 20:47:04-04

The freshest new face of Paso Robles wine country, High Camp Wines, launched a new music series: Summer Sunset Sessions.

Participants can enjoy live music under the moon and stars while drinking High Camp wines. There are fire pits available or attendees can sit on a blanket on the grass.

This will occur every Saturday through September 24 from 5 p.m to 8 p.m.

High Camp Wines is located on 3439 Ranchita Canyon Road, in San Miguel.

For more information, or to book a reservation you can click here.

