New wine & music series at San Miguel's High Camp Wines

The freshest new face of Paso Robles wine country, High Camp Wines, launched a new music series: Summer Sunset Sessions.

Participants can enjoy live music under the moon and stars while drinking High Camp wines. There are fire pits available or attendees can sit on a blanket on the grass.

This will occur every Saturday through September 24 from 5 p.m to 8 p.m.

High Camp Wines is located on 3439 Ranchita Canyon Road, in San Miguel.

For more information, or to book a reservation you can click here.