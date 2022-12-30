Watch Now
New Year's hike at Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Reserve

Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center
The Central Coast community is invited to a docent-led hike at Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Preserve on New Year's Day at 9 a.m.
Posted at 7:01 AM, Dec 30, 2022
Come out and enjoy a nice 4-mile round-trip hike on the beach toward Mussel Rock with hike docent, Ray Segovia.

Featuring towering 550-foot-high dunes-the tallest on the West Coast and the Santa Maria River Estuary, not only is this park beautiful but it is also ecologically significant.

Hike organizers want to advise attendees that this is a strenuous hike on the sand. Arrive with all necessary equipment to keep yourself safe on the trail, including water, proper attire, footwear, hand sanitizer, etc. Closed-toe shoes are recommended. No dogs are allowed at the preserve.

Please register using this link and meet at the Rancho Guadalupe Beach parking lot. A $5 donation to the Dunes Center is encouraged but members may enjoy the hike for free.

