New Year’s resolution? Some say they're overrated

New year, new you? On the first day of 2024, we wanted to know what New Year’s resolutions were out there, and some answers might surprise you.

“I don’t actually believe in New Year’s resolutions,” said Aaron Stallings, a San Luis Obispo native.

“I didn’t have any New Year’s resolution this year,” said Anna Rocha. “I’ve been doing the things that normally would be your typical resolution. I’ve been going to the gym.”

“If you say to yourself a week before, ‘I have a New Year's resolution that I'm going to run ten miles a day,’ you better start right now. A week from now you're just procrastinating, and you've already put it off this far,” Stallings said. “I'm a day-to-day person. I try to keep grinding, get up early, and make it happen on a daily basis. I think it's (resolution) just setting myself up for failure, basically.”

Heidi Slem of San Luis Obispo says her idea of a New Year’s resolution changed after she became a mom.

“Just being more present. Life is pretty busy for us both,” Slem said. “We are going to try and do some family walks and hikes. We were just talking about that. I think she’ll hold me to them.”

“I will,” said Lily Slem, Heidi’s daughter, with a smile.

“I just thought of one right now, actually! I think I would like to give up Diet Coke,” Rocha said. “I drink Diet Coke every day, and I need to give that up. Thank you for bringing that to my attention.”

If you have a New Year’s resolution, maybe 2024 is the year it will come to fruition.