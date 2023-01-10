Newborn, parents rescued from Santa Ynez Riverbed in Lompoc

At least two water rescues were conducted in Lompoc Monday, one involving a newborn.

The Lompoc Police Department says just before 11:45 a.m., firefighters were on the 2000 block of N. H Street checking on some black smoke they'd seen in the area earlier when they discovered a woman giving birth prematurely with the help of the child's father.

Police says the fire department then had to work on a rescue plan for the three people as they were surrounded by water flowing through the Santa Ynez Riverbed.

Once out safely, the woman and newborn were taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for treatment. They are both listed as "stable."

Police say they are investigating it as a potential child endangerment case and notified Child Welfare Services.

Police say the second rescue took place after a call came in around 2 p.m. reporting someone yelling for help. The caller met up with police to show them where they heard the voices and police say they found three people and a dog surrounded by water in the middle of the Santa Ynez Riverbed east of Riverbed Park.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department's Swift Water Rescue team was called out and able to rescue one person.

Police say the other two people did not want to be rescued. Animal Control was also called out.

"These two incidents are a good reminder that if you do not need to be out on the road, please stay home. Other parts of the City of Lompoc have large amounts of standing water," police said in a press release.

While the Santa Ynez Riverbed is often times dry, law enforcement worked last week to alert people who may be living in the riverbed of the incoming storm, advising them to get out.