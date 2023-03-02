Newly released report shows SLO households are paying more than last year

Households in San Luis Obispo are paying more than they were last year.

That's according to a report by Doxo.

The findings showed San Luis Obispo household bills increased 9.7% compared to last year with the average household paying $2,824 a month.

Those expenses on average, are 27.5% higher than the national average of $2,046.

It also revealed that San Luis Obispo households spend 51% of their income on household bills.

The data looks at the total amount spent on bills per month, and also breaks down bill payments into ten different categories.