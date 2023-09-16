Newsom reverses parole decision for teen’s killer for the second time

Governor Gavin Newsom has reversed the California Parole Board's decision to release one of the people convicted of killing 15-year-old Dystiny Myers.

It's the second time the Parole Board has granted Jason Greenwell parole and the second time the governor has reversed that decision.

Greenwell is one of five people convicted of second-degree murder for Myers' death.

On Sept. 25, 2010, in Nipomo, Myers was tortured and beaten. Her killers then drove to an area near Santa Margarita where they dumped and burned her body.

In 2013, Greenwell pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison.

“When considered as a whole, I find the evidence shows that Mr. Greenwell currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time,” Gov. Newsom said in his written decision.

Of the other four killers, Ty Michael Hill, Frank Jacob York, and Rhonda Wisto, are serving life sentences without the possibility of parole. Cody Miller, took his own life in prison in June 2016.

