Next phase of conservation work at the Great Arch begins

The next phase of the Great Arch Conservation Project in Santa Barbara began Monday, the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation announced.

The project includes removing dark biological growth and pollution that have stained the sandstone on the garden side.

Officials said parts of the Great Arch, which spans the passageway between Anacapa Street and the Sunken Gardens, have been visibly deteriorating for a number of years.

The Foundation successfully removed degraded coating on the Anacapa Street side of the arch in 2020.

Officials said they have raised enough funds to start this phase of the conservation project.

“Thank you to our supporters and donors who have made this work possible”, said Angelique Davis, Board President of the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation. “Without their generous support, we could not continue to give the Courthouse, Santa Barbara’s most-cherished architectural landmark, the attention and care it deserves.”

The project will be done by specialty conservators experienced with historic structures consistent with the Department of the Interior Standards for a National Historic Landmark, according to the press release.

This phase of the project is expected to be completed by June.

The foundation will then focus on raising funds for the next phase of the conservation effort which will address damage to the sandstone blocks, failed mortar joints, and loss of ornamental stone features on the Great Arch.