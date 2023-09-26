Niblick Road traffic lights are receiving overdue upgrades to relieve traffic congestion and improve safety

Work to upgrade the traffic signals along the Niblick Road corridor in Paso Robles began today and will continue through Oct. 15.

Upgrades began on Bearcat Lane where a reflective boarder can be seen around the traffic light for improved visibility with a larger signal light. Drivers can expect better light reaction time as well.

The city of Paso Robles conducted a new roadway safety plan, taking a look at different intersections to try and improve traffic congestion and minimize traffic collisions. The recommendations included larger LED lights and upgraded software.

"There's going to be a little bit of disruption, at least over the next few weeks moving into probably the middle of October," Public Works City Operations Manager, David Lacaro said.

There will be traffic control along Niblick Road during times considered to be less busy, between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"So we've got a lot of back plates that we're going to be increasing that'll have some reflective tape that's going to make it a little bit more visible," Lacaro added. "Then we're going to be increasing the LED lights from an eight-inch to a 12-inch. So, we'll have greater visibility at those intersections."

Eight intersections are receiving the much-needed upgrades from Spring St. all the way down to Fontana Street.

Small businesses along Niblick Road aren't worried about traffic control affecting their businesses and people who live in Paso Robles seem to be happy about the upgrade.

"I feel like the reaction time is pretty nice because sometimes you'll be sitting there at the light and then it doesn't even do and you're there for like five minutes," Paso Robles resident Christian Degadiaz said.

Degadiaz said the traffic lights can make him late to meet up with friends and it's been an issue since he's been a legal driver.

Once the traffic signal lights have all been upgraded on Oct. 15, the city will start working on the light synchronization which could take until the end of the year.

The city's main cause of concern is getting the timing correct to keep traffic moving swiftly along Niblick Road.

The project is costing Paso Robles $220,000 and is coming out of general tax dollar funds.