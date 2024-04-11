Watch Now
Nick the Greek to open Santa Barbara location

Posted at 5:43 PM, Apr 10, 2024
Nick the Greek is opening another location on the Central Coast.

The restaurant will open its doors at 508 State Street in Santa Barbara on Tuesday, April 23.

Serving pitas, traditional plates, salads, sides, desserts and more, Nick the Greek will offer a free entree to everyone who comes by on opening day from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The restaurant was founded by three cousins - Big Bick, Little Nick and Baby Nick – in Northern California in 2014 and has since expanded to add more locations outside the state.

The restaurant has a location in San Luis Obispo but as for the Santa Maria restaurant, which was originally expected to open in 2022 based on previous signage on the store's windows, a spokesperson tells KSBY there is no set date for that store’s opening.

