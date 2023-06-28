Nine-year-old San Luis Obispo History buff to compete in International History Olympiad

Augustine Wang-Zhao is a history buff, and he’s not even 10 years old. A 4th grader at Bishop’s Peak Elementary School in San Luis Obispo, Augustine competed in the National History Bee in Washington D.C. With his top-25 finish in his division, he qualified for the International History Olympiad coming up in July. This time, he’ll be competing overseas.

Stumping his parents is one of the many ways Augustine Wang-Zhao uses his wealth of history knowledge. Another is competing in history bees.

“He went to the regional final in Los Angeles at USC. We didn't have any expectation. We just said, ‘Oh, (he’ll) probably just have fun there,’ but he really surprised me.”

Jack is a physics lecturer at Cal Poly, but his son is all history, all the time.

“He remembers every detail,” said Jack.

“He’s quiet, unless it's about history,” said Yuting Zhao, Augustine’s mom.

The couple knew their kid was intelligent, but they weren’t expecting him to fare so well in competition. Now, they’re planning a trip to Rome, Italy for the international competition, preferably with all three of them attending.

“He wants mom and dad to support him, so we are working on that and trying to see where we’re at,” said Yuting.

After competing in the National History Bee in our nation’s capital, some of Augustine’s classmates met him at the airport with a warm welcome home.

“That's just so heartwarming. I almost cried at the airport. I was so moved,” said Yuting. “The way they support each other. I was like, ‘Wow, that's so beautiful.’”

That support, along with a GoFundMe page set up by a couple parents of Augustine’s classmates at Bishop’s Peak, has been met with great appreciation from the family.

“I think it's good to inspire kids like him to just find their passion and to go for their dreams, no matter what,” said Yuting.

The International History Olympiad is an intense, eight-day competition, but it sounds like Augustine is prepared. KSBY Anchor Neil Hebert asked Augustine if he had eight days’ worth of history knowledge.

“Yeah!” Augustine shouted with a big smile.

“He’s so excited.”

Excited and ready indeed.

The family wants to thank the community for the support they have received for Augustine to this point. The family has a baby at home with medical needs and has resulted in some medical expenses. The GoFundMe page is to help the burden of the cost of their trip to Rome. Click here to help.