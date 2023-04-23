Nipomo Action Committee hosts Earth Day rally

The Nipomo Action Committee hosted a rally Saturday for Earth Day 2023.

The rally was at the Nipomo Community Park gazebo.

Action committee officials said they hosted the rally to have the community come together and show support for the environment and quality of life in Nipomo.

“We’re a group that has a cause for the environment… We're looking for volunteers and, you know, whatever we can do, we do feel like we're at sort of a precipice with where Nipomo is as far as development,” said Gary Bridge, a Nipomo Action Committee member.

Several people spoke at the event, including a member of the California Conservation Corps, a Tribal chair of the Northern Chumash, and someone from the California Native Plant Society.

His speech focused on the more than 1 million acres of oak trees in California that have been lost since the 1950s.

Organizers say another 175 million could be lost if people do not act.

People were asked to bring family and friends, who could enjoy live music and a tri-tip BBQ and lay out in the park on blankets and in lawn chairs.