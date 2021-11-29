Nipomo firefighters to raise money, awareness after deadly house fire

The Nipomo Firefighters Association is raising money for the family of Carly Krauk, the 17-year-old who lost her life in a Nipomo house fire on Nov. 2.

Firefighters are joining together to support the Krauk family, long-time Nipomo residents who were well known in the local community.

They are hosting the pancake breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at CAL FIRE SLO Fire Station 20, at 450 Pioneer Ave. in Nipomo.

Visitors can enjoy a breakfast of pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. Adults can eat for $5 per person, and kids ages 12 and under can eat for $3 each.

Organizer and CAL FIRE SLO Fire Captain Paramedic Gabriel Garcia says that firefighters decided to host the fundraiser because they understood the weight of what the Krauk family was facing.

"A lot of us firefighters have kids of our own," Garcia told KSBY. "[We want] to help raise funds for a family that is in need at this moment."

Garcia said that lots of family friends knew the Krauks or had children who were friends with Carly.

"And the more time has gone by, we really see how interconnected all our families are in the Central Coast," Garcia said.

In addition to raising funds, the firefighters want to highlight the importance of smoke detectors in homes and businesses. Garcia says that fire officials recommend checking smoke detectors twice per year to see that they are in working order.

The Krauk family created what they are calling the "Carly Check"—taking time to check the smoke detectors in a home.

"What we're asking is that everybody come home, and to honor Carly, to check your smoke detectors in your house," Garcia said. "Make sure the batteries work and it's functional. And if it needs to be replaced, replace it."

Garcia says that in a society filled with noises including phone notifications and car alarms, it is especially important to pay attention to smoke detectors.

"A smoke detector has a very significant noise that it makes," he said. "If you ever hear that noise, don't ignore it."

Garcia says that community members who hear fire alarms going off should call 911.

Chirps coming from a smoke detector spaced about 30 seconds apart indicate a low battery which should be replaced, he says.

Firefighters will be holding a silent auction during the fundraiser.

Community members who can't make it to the pancake breakfast can donate to the family's GoFundMe campaign.