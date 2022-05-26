Nipomo High School sends 8 athletes to compete in FCA All-Star Game

With the FCA All-Star Game just over two weeks away, the Nipomo Titans will be sending 8 players to compete in the contest.

Benjamin Cepeda, Vincent Hernandez, Roman Cavasos, Nick Milton, Nate Reese, Alex Terrones, David Ortiz and Leonardo Toledo.

Toledo, who plays defensive line for Nipomo, reflected on what it means to compete in the event, playing alongside other high school athletes, he used to play against.

"It's a real honor to be selected to this game, i feel great about it." said Toledo. "Even though we faced all these teams before, it's weird because they were our enemies at one point, our rivals, but we have to put all that in the past and work with them to beat South."

That contest between SLO County and North Santa Barbara County takes place on June 4th at Nipomo High School.